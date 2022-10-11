Gisele Bündchen Tweaks Tattoo As Tom Brady Divorce Rumors Swirl

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve reached the point in the Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce drama where every little move is magnified, with an eye toward determining whether the power couple indeed is calling it quits after a highly publicized 13-year marriage.

Reports, rumors, hints, clues, conspiracies. It’s all out there, for better or worse.

For example, Page Six over the weekend broke down one of Bündchen’s tattoos, which underwent a cosmetic change amid the divorce chatter. We’re not saying there’s a correlation — maybe there is, maybe there isn’t — but it’s yet another example of Brady and Bündchen being under a microscope.

According to Page Six, the tattoo on Bündchen’s right ankle previously showed a crescent moon surrounded by three stars. Now, it seemingly has been turned into a tree with branches curling upward around the stars.

Gisele Bündchen makes change to tattoo amid Tom Brady divorce rumors https://t.co/n3fauHnIg2 pic.twitter.com/NJtSTPcWnK — Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2022

“Although the original tat predates the 42-year-old catwalker’s relationship with Brady, 45 — the couple met on a blind date in 2006, and married in 2009 — it’s possible the tweak is still symbolic,” Page Six wrote Saturday. “After all, Bündchen’s other known tattoo, a small shooting star located on her left wrist, was inked in honor of another member of her family: her late grandmother.”

Again, the timing could be coincidental. It’s not like Bündchen had Brady’s face inked on her back, or anything like that. But who knows? Maybe it signifies some sort of change on the horizon, with a divorce obviously qualifying as a huge life event. Bündchen last week was spotted in public without her wedding ring.