Attorney Notes ‘Big Challenge’ Tom Brady Faces Amid Divorce Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, reportedly have hired divorce lawyers, perhaps signaling the end of their 13-year marriage after months of rumors about the power couple being on unsteady ground.

As for what’s next? Well, Brady and Bündchen are looking into what a split will entail, per Page Six, which could be rather complicated when you consider their respective financial situations.

Sue Moss, a divorce attorney with Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda LLP who’s not connected to Brady or Bündchen, shed light on the potential division of assets in a piece published Tuesday by PEOPLE. And it sounds like the timing of the possible separation is notable.

“The big challenge for (Brady) is everything will be determined at the height of his income, because to get him to come back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to come up with a lot of cash — and that is the baseline for determining the support in this case,” Moss told PEOPLE.

“At the beginning, Gisele was earning more than him, and he kept on winning and his income got more and more substantial and it outgrew hers. And because of the timing, the case will be determined based upon the height of earnings.”

Brady returned to the Buccaneers this past offseason just 40 days after announcing his retirement. That didn’t go over well with Bündchen, according to reports, and we’ve since been left to wonder whether the couple could work out their marital problems. Now, it appears we have our answer.

Further adding to the difficult reality, of course, is that Brady and Bündchen share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.