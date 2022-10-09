Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers amid their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice.

Buffalo, who following Week 5, has allowed 61 points and 12.2 points per game against opponents, rank second among defenses in the league within that category. The Bills offense, which outplayed the Steelers completely, recorded a 21-point second quarter while also tallying 28 unanswered points.

“It was a perfect execution,” Romo said on CBS Sports’ live NFL broadcast. “Guys made plays. It was windy out there and they still made it look easy. This is a complete football team. And they’re a little banged up. This is scary for opponents right now.

Josh Allen, making his year six campaign, threw for 424 yards while completing 20-of-31 attempts with four passing touchdowns and one interception before being replaced by backup quarterback Case Keenum.

Buffalo, now winners in back-to-back contests, get set for a primetime matchup against annual AFC favorite the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams last met during the NFL playoffs last season with Kansas City walking away winners of a 42-36 overtime thriller in the divisional round on Jan. 23.

“I know how good the Chiefs are, we’ve done their game,” Romo said. “We’re seeing Buffalo now and I’m like, ‘Oh this gonna be one of those.’ Where these two teams, next week is gonna be an all-out.”

The Bills and Chiefs will meet in Week 6 on Oct. 16 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff for that Sunday contest is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.