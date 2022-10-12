Watch Patriots Cornerbacks Devise Plan Amid Rout Of Lions

It took over a month, but the New England Patriots finally rolled out the Jones-Jones-Jones defensive backfield that fans have been waiting.

The Patriots were allowed to test out some new defensive lineups on Sunday amid their rout of the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. The likes of Sam Roberts, Daniel Ekuale, Raekwon McMillan and Jabril Peppers all saw increased playing time as New England rolled out every active player on its defense. Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones were part of that group, playing together for the very first time.

Outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick made the call, with the eldest Jones, Jonathan, beaming with happiness.

“This is the first time we done ran as the Jones boys,” Jonathan Jones said, per Twitter video provided by Inside the NFL. “Let’s get it!”

Clearly excited to play together, the three defensive backs were huddled on the Patriots sideline, with the veteran devising a plan with the two rookies.

“We gotta take the field together so somebody gets a (picture) dawg,” Jonathan Jones said. “I’m out here with my youngin’s! I’m out here with my youngin’s man!”