How Bailey Zappe Is Approaching Possible Second Patriots Start

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick isn’t saying much about the New England Patriots’ plan at quarterback for this Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Neither is one of his potential starters.

Bailey Zappe, who steered the Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions last week in his first NFL start, was tight-lipped Wednesday when asked about his Week 6 expectations.

“I’m preparing to do what my coaches tell me I’m supposed to be doing,” Zappe said, “and right now that’s to take practice reps and do everything I can to help the team.”

Usual starter Mac Jones has missed the last two games as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered late in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones has participated in each of the Patriots’ last four practices — albeit in a limited capacity — and showed improved mobility during the open media portion of Wednesday’s session. Zappe, though, worked with the offensive line during an early sled drill — a responsibility the expected starting QB typically handles.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday reported Jones has a “decent chance” to play against Cleveland, though similar reports circulated ahead of each of the last two games and Jones ultimately was ruled out.

“That’s a question for Coach (Bill) Belichick,” Zappe said when asked whether Jones was more involved in Wednesday’s practice. “… I’m just taking advantage of the reps that they give me.”