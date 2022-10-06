World Series Predictions: Our ‘Expert’ Picks As 2022 MLB Playoffs Begin

Ricky Doyle: Dodgers over Blue Jays

I don’t love the optics of this matchup (too much blue). Nor am I totally confident in Toronto’s pitching, especially the bullpen outside of closer Jordan Romano. But the Jays feel like a sneaky post-hype sleeper this postseason given their ability to absolutely mash. And they also finished the regular season on a 24-12 run. That hot streak will continue through October, until they run into the Dodgers, whose otherworldly combination of star power and depth is too much for any team to overcome.

Scott Edwards: Braves over Astros

Picking the same matchup and result as last year might come off as boring to some, but it feels less likely than almost anything else on the board. The Astros have once again been the powerhouse of the AL, with Yordan Álvarez and Justin Verlander leading the way. The Yankees can’t stop them, and if they can’t, no one can, frankly.

The Astros have a complete team, but there’s something going on the with Braves, yet again, that feels magic. Atlanta struggled big to kick off the season but has managed to not only get back into it, but move past the Mets, a team that was on top pretty much until September. The Braves might have an even better team than last season’s World Series-winning roster. That’s scary. The Dodgers will do their best to be a roadblock, but a rematch with the Braves again going over the Astros feels inevitable.

Greg Dudek: Braves over Astros

Put it on repeat. While the potential loss of Spencer Strider hurts, the Braves still have plenty of pitching, especially in the back end of their bullpen. In this new-age of playoff baseball, bullpen arms are vital, as well as hitting the ball out of the ballpark, which Atlanta did more than any other National League team during the regular season.

Adam London: Astros over Braves

Predicting a World Series matchup repeat admittedly is pretty boring, but it’s tough to deny either of these juggernauts. You usually need a great bullpen to win the Fall Classic, and Houston relievers’ 2.80 ERA paced the big leagues. The Astros’ total team ERA, for that matter, sat at 2.89, so it’s tough to find offense against Dusty Baker’s club no matter who is on the mound.

The Braves, meanwhile, ranked in the top five in MLB in both team ERA and bullpen ERA, and they can hit the ball out of the ballpark better than most teams in the league. Atlanta’s 243 long balls trailed only those of the Yankees, who needed an historic season from Aaron Judge to top the leaderboard. These teams are so evenly matched, but I see Houston avenging last year’s verdict.

Sean McGuire: Braves over Yankees

New York finally will get past the Astros in the ALCS, but it will be too difficult to get past both Houston and Atlanta. These Braves seem to be even deeper than last year’s team that won the World Series.

Jason Ounpraseuth: Dodgers over Yankees

Is this a chalk pick? Yes, it is. But these two teams are just stacked from top to bottom. Los Angeles has a pitching staff that’s tough to beat, and it will be the difference in helping the Dodgers win their second title in three years.