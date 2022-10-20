Yankees Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 2 Online, On TV

The Astros continued their winning ways Wednesday evening at Minute Maid Park.

After sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the division rivals’ American League Division Series, Houston took down the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. Dusty Baker’s ballclub now has won eight of nine games dating back to the start of the month.

The visitors will send Luis Severino to the hill Thursday night in hopes of evening the best-of-seven series before it shifts back to the Bronx. The Astros will give the ball to an AL Cy Young Award contender for a second consecutive night with Frambler Valdez set to make his series debut.

Here’s the viewing information for Yankees-Astros Game 2:

When: Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS