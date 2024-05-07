Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Kutter Crawford Starts Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox open up their short, two-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday night.

Boston is coming off a win in their series finale against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Atlanta will be looking to bounce back after being swept by the Dodgers in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Kutter Crawford will get the ball for the Red Sox. Crawford held the San Francisco Giants to two runs on four hits in seven innings during his most recent start.

Rob Refsnyder, who exited Sunday’s game with hamstring tightness, is out of the lineup Tuesday. Center fielder Jarren Duran is set to lead off with left fielder Tyler O’Neil hitting third and right fielder Wilyer Abreu batting cleanup.

The Braves will counter with right-hander Reynaldo Lopez.

First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (19-16)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Dominic Smith, DH

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-1, 1.56 ERA)

ATLANTA BRAVES (20-12)

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Matt Olson, 1B

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Orlando Arcia, SS

Michael Harris II, CF

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Jarred Kelenic, LF

Reynaldo Lopez, RHP (2-1, 1.50 ERA)