Jack Studnicka Has Opportunity To Become Mainstay In Bruins Lineup

When Jack Studnicka made the Bruins final roster, many thought he’d finally get the chance he’s been working hard for over the last few seasons.

But he was a healthy scratch through Boston’s first four games.

“I told him, ‘I know it’s hard.’ I’ve been in his shoes,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Oct. 18. “That’s what I was at the NHL level: a guy that had to sit and wait for the opportunity. When he gets the opportunity, his job is to do a good job so I can’t take him out.”

Studnicka will get that chance Thursday when he centers the third line against the Anaheim Ducks.

“Super excited, been looking forward to it,” Studnicka told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “Been getting a little antsy. Just trying to play my game, be on my toes, be on pucks, be good defensively and maybe contribute being on a line with some offensive guys. It’s not like I played a game and played my way out of the lineup. I just haven’t really gotten the opportunity yet so staying positive and really excited for (Thursday).”

It’s a big opportunity for Studnicka, who will have Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic as his wingers. Craig Smith has been struggling and will sit for the second straight game and Studnicka can capitalize on playing his natural center position. If he can make a good impression on Montgomery and showcase his talent, the head coach might have some tough decisions to make going forward.

Montgomery doesn’t want to put too much pressure on the 23-year-old, but did say what he expects from Studnicka.