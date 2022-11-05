Astros Vs. Phillies Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 6 Online, On TV

The Astros can become 2022 World Series champions Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead and now has the chance to win it all in front of its home crowd.

Zack Wheeler will toe the rubber for the Phillies on six days of rest. He did struggle with his velocity in Game 2 and is 1-2 with a 2.67 ERA in five postseason starts.

Framber Valdez will try to help lift Houston to its second World Series. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out nine.

Will the World Series champion be crowned Saturday? Or will the Phillies force a Game 7? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Astros-Phillies 6:

Nov. 3 at 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports