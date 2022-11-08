Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey

The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night.

Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006.

Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like an advertisement for Men’s Warehouse — in the jersey, but in a hysterical fashion that only Marchand could provide, he thought his teammates looked even better in them.

“They look unbelievable,” Marchand told NESN’s Andrew Raycroft prior to the start of the game against the St. Louis Blues. “We’ve got a lot of twos on our team and they’re looking like tens tonight.”

Marchand didn’t go into detail about which teammates he might have been talking about, but this is one of Marchand’s best sound bites in his 14-year NHL career.

The Bruins will wear their Pooh Bear jerseys five more times over the next two months as the next time they will hit the ice with them on will be Nov. 19 against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.