Twitter Clowns Adam Schefter For Wacky Kirk Cousins Impersonation

Kirk Cousins has been the talk of the NFL heading out of Week 9, and one NFL insider joined in on the hype train.

The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 after defeating the Washington Commanders on Sunday. They are situated well above their NFC North rivals, including the Green Bay Packers, and the team was feeling themselves after the victory.

Cousins revived an old catchphrase after beating his former team, leading a “you like that” chant to celebrate postgame. But the 34-year-old quarterback went viral after cornerback Cameron Dantzler’s Instagram Live showed Cousins dancing shirtless on the team plane wearing glasses and a gold chain around his neck.

You already know what @KirkCousins8 was doing postgame. pic.twitter.com/yqa0hj1w2g — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 6, 2022

Iced out Kirk is our favorite Kirk ? pic.twitter.com/Dl7owSlrQK — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 7, 2022

Halloween has passed, but ESPN NFL insider showed off his impersonation of Cousins during the “Monday Night Football” pregame show. The sight was an unbelievable one for the rest of the ESPN panel.

.@AdamSchefter doing his best Kirk Cousins impersonation ?#MNF

? ESPN | ESPN2

? 8:15 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Pgxokfb9ea — ESPN (@espn) November 8, 2022

.@AdamSchefter is putting Kirk Cousins on notice ?? pic.twitter.com/B5PjEgr8fk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 8, 2022

“Who knew Adam Schefter was hiding Chewbacca under his chest?” analyst and retired NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said, per ESPN video. The NFL insider’s only response was “you like that,” as he imitated Cousins’ dance.

There was a mix of reactions on Twitter. Some wished they had not seen what they just saw, but others enjoyed every single second of it.

I?ll say it. Schefty low key looks pretty damn good @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/ygumugfNoq — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 8, 2022



Everyone who just saw Adam Schefter shirtless on live TV pic.twitter.com/SW9ueS584l — BetMGM ? (@BetMGM) November 8, 2022



OH MY GOSH @AdamSchefter ??????? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 8, 2022

Adam Schefter showing us why he makes the big bucks



pic.twitter.com/haq9GeE2c8 — Troy King (@TKingMode) November 8, 2022

Adam Schefter is an animal ??? pic.twitter.com/M5QdqYnfjY — L??????? T???s (@lt4kicks) November 8, 2022

The Cousins hype continued as the veteran quarterback joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the “ManningCast” during the Baltimore Ravens versus New Orleans Saints game.

The Vikings will have their hands full in Week 10 when they take on the Buffalo Bills, but that may depend on the health status of Josh Allen.