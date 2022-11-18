Bruins Wrap: Boston Dominates Struggling Flyers With Late Surge

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins kept their TD Garden winning streak alive, earning a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
The Bruins improved to 15-2-0, including a 10-0-0 mark at home, while the Flyers dropped to 7-7-3.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins are just a better hockey team than the Flyers.
On a night where Boston clearly was suffering from some rust, having had the prior three days off, Philadelphia was unable to take advantage of any of the opportunities that the Bruins handed them on a silver platter. There were two Flyers breakaways in the first period, both off of sloppy Boston line changes, that put Philadelphia’s lack of offensive talent on full display. Linus Ullmark barely needed to move off his spot through the first forty minutes of the game, only facing 12 shots through two periods.
The Flyers went on the power play four times, as did the Bruins, and were finally able to get on the board thanks to a whiff by Linus Ullmark on their fourth turn with the man-advantage. 16 seconds later, the Bruins responded.
Boston gave the puck away 15 times, as opposed to Philadelphia’s seven giveaways, and even that wasn’t enough for the Flyers to make things competitive. It’s hard to get to 15-2-0 without a little bit of luck, and that’s what the Bruins got in the form of a dreadful Flyers offense.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Linus Ullmark didn’t have to stop many pucks, but the saves he did have were beauties. The 29-year-old stopped 21 Philadelphia shots on the way to his 12th win.
— David Krejci had his first two-goal game since returning to the Bruins after a one-year hiatus, potting a pair of third-period goals to put the game out of Philadelphia’s reach.
— Tomas Nosek is a sniper all of a sudden, scoring his second goal in as many games. He has registered a point in four straight contests.
WAGER WATCH
