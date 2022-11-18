Bruins Wrap: Boston Dominates Struggling Flyers With Late Surge

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins kept their TD Garden winning streak alive, earning a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

The Bruins improved to 15-2-0, including a 10-0-0 mark at home, while the Flyers dropped to 7-7-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins are just a better hockey team than the Flyers.

On a night where Boston clearly was suffering from some rust, having had the prior three days off, Philadelphia was unable to take advantage of any of the opportunities that the Bruins handed them on a silver platter. There were two Flyers breakaways in the first period, both off of sloppy Boston line changes, that put Philadelphia’s lack of offensive talent on full display. Linus Ullmark barely needed to move off his spot through the first forty minutes of the game, only facing 12 shots through two periods.

The Flyers went on the power play four times, as did the Bruins, and were finally able to get on the board thanks to a whiff by Linus Ullmark on their fourth turn with the man-advantage. 16 seconds later, the Bruins responded.

Boston gave the puck away 15 times, as opposed to Philadelphia’s seven giveaways, and even that wasn’t enough for the Flyers to make things competitive. It’s hard to get to 15-2-0 without a little bit of luck, and that’s what the Bruins got in the form of a dreadful Flyers offense.