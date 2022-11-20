Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rolling With Dominant Win Vs. Blackhawks

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins just can’t lose on home ice as they put together an utterly dominant performance to cruise past the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins own an NHL-best record of 16-2-0, including an incredible 11-0-0 mark at home, while the Blackhawks fell to 6-8-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins are so on fire that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the ice underneath their skates at TD Garden is melting.

They have turned into an unbeatable force in front of their fans at the moment with 11 consecutive home wins to start the season, which ties the longest home winning streak to begin a campaign in NHL history with the 2021-22 Florida Panthers and the 1963-64 Blackhawks, per 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The Bruins dictated play from the outset, giving the Blackhawks absolutely no chance. Boston lived in the offensive zone and showcased terrific puck movement to set up their goals. Two tallies in the final two minutes of the second period from Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci was quite a response after Chicago got within a goal and effectively put the game away.

Jeremy Swayman returned from injury and saw his first action since Nov. 1, but he had to be pretty bored between the pipes. He rarely was contested through the first two periods with Boston holding a 30-9 shot advantage.