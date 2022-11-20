Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rolling With Dominant Win Vs. Blackhawks

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins just can’t lose on home ice as they put together an utterly dominant performance to cruise past the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, on Saturday night at TD Garden.
The Bruins own an NHL-best record of 16-2-0, including an incredible 11-0-0 mark at home, while the Blackhawks fell to 6-8-3.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins are so on fire that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the ice underneath their skates at TD Garden is melting.
They have turned into an unbeatable force in front of their fans at the moment with 11 consecutive home wins to start the season, which ties the longest home winning streak to begin a campaign in NHL history with the 2021-22 Florida Panthers and the 1963-64 Blackhawks, per 98.5 The Sports Hub.
The Bruins dictated play from the outset, giving the Blackhawks absolutely no chance. Boston lived in the offensive zone and showcased terrific puck movement to set up their goals. Two tallies in the final two minutes of the second period from Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci was quite a response after Chicago got within a goal and effectively put the game away.
Jeremy Swayman returned from injury and saw his first action since Nov. 1, but he had to be pretty bored between the pipes. He rarely was contested through the first two periods with Boston holding a 30-9 shot advantage.
STARS OF THE GAME
— David Pastrnak got the scoring all started 4:53 into the contest with a one-timer on the power play and put the finishing touches on the win with a tally midway through the third period. Pastrnak now leads the Bruins with 11 goals.
— Patrice Bergeron not only assisted on Pastrnak’s goal, but he secured one himself early in the second period. The Bruins captain also used a one-timer to his advantage to score.
— Brad Marchand had three points as he continuously set up his teammates. The veteran winger notched three assists, the most notable of which came on DeBrusk’s goal.
WAGER WATCH
Charlie McAvoy continues to assert himself since returning from injury. DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of McAvoy registering an assist at +105 and the 24-year-old defenseman recorded four, including a beauty of a helper on Bergeron’s goal. A $100 wager on this prop bet would have netted a total of $205.
UP NEXT
The Bruins look to stay on a roll Monday when they visit Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning. Puck drop from Amalie Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch all of the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.