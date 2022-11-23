Cardinals Coach Reportedly Fired For Groping Woman In Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals season is currently circling the drain on the field, but their offseason woes appear to be a much bigger problem.

The Cardinals fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

The incident happened on Arizona’s trip to Mexico for their “International Series” game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night at Estadio Azteca. Mexican authorities were reportedly notified of an incident between Kugler and a woman Sunday night, and then informed the Cardinals, who quickly terminated Kugler and sent him to Arizona on a flight Monday morning. The Cardinals had arrived in Mexico City on Saturday.

This hasn’t been the only incident that has led to headaches for the Cardinals, however.

Arizona’s former running backs coach James Saxon turned himself in to Indiana police after assaulting a woman in her home in May. He kept his job before the incident became public, when the Cardinals ultimately decided to part ways.

The Cardinals also shockingly released Eno Benjamin on Nov. 14 after he had started multiple games for them earlier in the season. The kicker? Arizona is on HBO’s second season of “Hard Knocks In Season,” in which there was no mention of Benjamin’s release. It’s hard to imagine there will be anything relating to the Kugler incident in the next episode.

The 4-7 Cardinals will play host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.