Celtics Wrap: Boston Overcomes Sloppy Third Quarter Vs. Kings

The Boston Celtics are winners in back-to-back contests, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 122-104, at TD Garden on Friday night.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 15-4 on the season and 8-1 at home, while the Kings fell to 10-8 with their second consecutive loss.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics have been dominant at defending their home court thus far, as was the case yet again. However, it wouldn’t come easy against the Kings.

After kicking off a strong and efficient first half, in which the Celtics both dominated the outside shooting game and limited their turnovers, Boston struggled mightily. The Celtics followed by making several costly turnovers and allowed the Kings to battle back while simultaneously creating unnecessary foul trouble. With 6:02 left to play in the third quarter, veterans Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart raised their foul total to four.

However, the Celtics finished the third quarter strong, due in large part to the leadership of go-to man Jayson Tatum, and showed why they’re among the best in the NBA at defending their home floor.

Boston’s reserves did their part as well with Sam Hauser leading the bench with nine points while Payton Pritchard and Malcolm Brogdon both added eight — all three finished with a 20-plus positive plus-minus.