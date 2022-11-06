NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Firmly’ On This Team’s Radar

The 2022 NFL season thus far hasn’t been ideal for Odell Beckam Jr., who remains unsigned after tearing his ACL back in February.

However, the star wide receiver probably can find solace in knowing he likely will be able to join a legitimate Super Bowl contender once he’s ready to return to game action.

A handful of the NFL’s better teams have been attached to Beckham in trade rumors, including the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and defending champion Los Angeles Rams. And on Sunday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo identified another potential landing spot for the three-time Super Bowl champion: Dallas.

Before the league’s Week 9 Sunday slate, the NFL insiders reported Beckham is “firmly on the Cowboys’ radar.” Dallas reportedly sought out wide receiver help leading up to last Tuesday’s trade deadline, but it was unable to execute a trade for the Houston Texans’ Brandin Cooks and the Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy. Jerry Jones and company reportedly have not held any contract talks with OBJ’s representatives, but the organization continues to “check in” on his health and recovery status.

Beckham could be a great late-season addition for any team with Lombardi Trophy aspirations, but the 30-year-old apparently is not looking to be a rental. According to Rapoport and Garafolo, Beckham’s hope is to land a multi-year deal in a place where he can finish his NFL career after a roller-coaster stretch that saw him go from the Meadowlands to Cleveland and eventually Los Angeles.

The 6-2 Cowboys, who are on bye in Week 9, currently own the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture.