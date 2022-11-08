Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: Frontrunner Emerges In Pursuit For Free Agent Oddsmakers are paying attention to reports by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

Speculation certainly has picked up on NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and oddsmakers are paying attention to the flurry of reports.

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of the week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. Glazer shared that Beckham will not have any limitations, and he believes it could turn into a “bidding war” for OBJ’s services, specifically among the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also reported Beckham is “firmly” on the Cowboys’ radar.

Beckham himself hinted the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Bills and Cowboys were on his list of potential suitors.

All told, the Cowboys now are viewed as the betting favorite to land Beckham on Bookies.com, although the outlet’s prices are projected and do not reflect any odds available at a sportsbook. Nevertheless, Dallas being listed at +250 on Bookies.com implies a 28.6% probability. Jerry Jones’ team is not the only one in the mix as it relates to the hypothetical odds, though, which also is what reports have indicated.

Check out the projected prices listed by Bookies.com:

Dallas Cowboys +250

Green Bay Packers +300

New York Giants +450

Los Angeles Rams +500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +650

Kansas City Chiefs +1200

Buffalo Bills +1200

Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, spoke about Dallas’ reported interest in Beckham on Tuesday and fueled the speculation. In fact, Jones already is visualizing how Beckham would look with the Cowboys’ star on his helmet. Yes, seriously.

The odds shared by Bookies.com on Monday are quite a bit different than those released by DraftKings Sportsbook in mid-October. The Rams, Bills and Los Angeles Chargers were viewed as viable landing spots at that point, although there’s been a lot of change in the league in the last few weeks and Beckham has been able to see which teams truly give him a chance to contend for a Super Bowl. DraftKings did not have updated prices for Beckham’s next team as of Thursday morning.