How 2002 Drew Bledsoe Trade Shaped Patriots-Bills Rivalry

Many NFL teams would be very leery to trade a marquee player to a division rival. The New England Patriots had no such concerns about that 20 years ago.

Just a couple of months removed from winning Super Bowl XXXVI in dramatic fashion over the St. Louis Rams, the Patriots made it abundantly clear they didn’t want Drew Bledsoe looking over the shoulder of a young quarterback named Tom Brady for future seasons.

At the 2002 NFL Draft, the Patriots shipped Bledsoe, who a year earlier had signed a then-NFL record 10-year, $103 million contract, to the Buffalo Bills for a 2003 first-round pick, which ended up becoming Ty Warren.

“Drew Bledsoe is a special player,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement at the time of the trade. “I have great respect for all he has done for this franchise, not only for his contributions on the field, but also his contributions off the field. He gave our fans some of the greatest memories in the franchise’s history and there will always be a special place reserved for him in the hearts of Patriots fans. For many reasons, and at many levels, this was a difficult trade to make.”

Trading for Bledsoe seemed like a sizable upgrade for the Bills, especially after Buffalo went 3-13 in 2001 with Rob Johnson and Alex Van Pelt splitting duties under center. While past his prime, Bledsoe walked into the Bills still with the pedigree of being the 1993 first overall pick and possessing a rocket of an arm that he wasn’t always able to accurately harness.

By acquiring the 6-foot-5, 238-pound gunslinger, the Bills probably envisioned Bledsoe would lead them back to prominence and to possible Super Bowl berths while the Patriots became a one-hit wonder by letting him walk out the door. Instead, the Patriots made it to eight more Super Bowls, winning five of them, led by Brady while the Bills went 17 straight seasons missing the playoffs, including finishing last in the AFC East eight times over that span.

The trade also added some fuel to the divisional rivalry, albeit one that was completely one-sided — the Patriots won 15 straight matchups from 2003 to 2011 before ripping off six more consecutive victories — until the 2020s when Brady left the Patriots.