How Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Has Held Up To Heavy Early-Season Workload

There are two main factors — one in his control and one not — leading to Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark getting the lion’s share of time between the pipes this season.

The injury to Jeremy Swayman, who returned for Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden but did not play, made it easy for first-year coach Jim Montgomery to keep going with Ullmark. Then, there’s Ullmark’s outstanding play that’s keeping him on the ice.

It has amounted to a heavy workload to begin the season for the 29-year-old, as he has started 13 of 17 games, including a stretch of making six consecutive starts. Ullmark never started more than four games in a row last season as he split goaltending duties evenly with Swayman.

Even though the Bruins have leaned on him, Ullmark has responded with stellar performances and he feels like he’s holding up well physically, too, thanks to his offseason conditioning program and some motivation.

“I feel great,” Ullmark told reporters after the Bruins went to 10-0-0 on their home ice, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It’s why we work out in the summer. We had a little longer summer after we got beaten there in the first round. So, there was a lot of emotions that you wanted to get right back at it. And you had that little carrot in front of you all the time. I owe a lot to the guys I work with in the summer as well.”

Ullmark has looked like a different goalie than the one that didn’t perform well in Boston’s first-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He stopped 22 shots against the Flyers to improve his record to an incredible 12-1-0 and has also posted a pristine 1.89 goals against average as well as a .937 save percentage — both top marks in the league — to be one of the best goalies in all of hockey.

Ullmark feels like he has found a rhythm on the ice that has led to his success.