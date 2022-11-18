New Staff Leader? How Red Sox Could Handle Catching Situation In 2023

While the focus of Major League Baseball free agency has been on starting pitchers, shortstops and Aaron Judge, the catcher position offers some interesting names.

The free agent catcher class by no means offers a dramatic game changer like Carlos Correa, Trea Turner or Xander Bogaerts, but it’s a position the Red Sox could choose to target, along with their efforts to re-sign their All-Star shortstop.

Boston carries three catches on the 40-man roster: Ronaldo Hernández, Reese McGuire and Connor Wong. Hernández likely will spend the majority of the season in Triple-A Worcester, again. McGuire was acquired at the trade deadline last season, and Wong got an extended look down the stretch of the 2022 season.

The trio aren’t bad by any means, but there is an opportunity to upgrade at the position if chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom chooses to do so. Let’s take a look at the options Boston has at its disposal this offseason.

Stay put at the position

McGuire seems locked in as, at-worst, the back-up. The 27-year-old batted .337 in 36 games with the Red Sox, with a .877 OPS. The five-year catcher hit three home runs and brought in 12 RBIs in 98 at-bats. He is a veteran presence that can be valuable in the clubhouse. McGuire led the American League catching 33% of runners stealing.

The interesting question is with Wong. The 26-year-old got another crack at the majors in 2022 and played in 27 games. He batted .188 with a .585 OPS. He hit one home run and collected six RBIs in 48 at-bats.

The sample size on Wong’s career outlook is growing, but it is still a small workload to project off of. The Red Sox could use 2023 to take a full look at the 26-year-old to see if he is capable of being a starter at the major league level.