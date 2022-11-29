Malcolm Brogdon Calls Playing With Celtics ‘Treat For Any NBA Player’

The Celtics have been dominant to start the season, and it’s thanks to a complete team effort.

After Monday, Boston leads the league in points per game (121.3), offensive rating (120.9), net rating (9.0) and true shooting (63%). Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have led the way for the C’s, but players like Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon have provided solid contributions as well.

The latter was acquired by the Celtics this past offseason as a veteran piece to help boost Boston’s roster for another NBA Finals run. Brogdon has held up his end of the bargain, averaging 13.6 points on 44.3% 3-point shooting — a career high if the season were to end Monday.

Brogdon has been part of playoff teams entering his seventh year in the NBA, but the 29-year-old was asked if he had ever been a part of a team like Boston.

“No, nothing close,” Brogdon told reporters after the Celtics’ blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets, per NBC Sports Boston video. “This is a treat for any NBA player. Whether you ask Marcus Smart, Tatum, Brown, anybody, it’s a treat to play on a team like this.”

Brogdon added: “It’s honestly a common conversation I have with guys, just about appreciating where they are. Marcus, Jayson, Jaylen, Grant, these guys haven’t seen other teams, so they don’t know how other organizations, other teams, how everything works in other places. So there’s a lot of good here, from the top down — the leadership down to the PTs, the players. There’s a lot of good here. I remind the guys of that when times get tough because there’s always going to be times and days when there’s lulls, guys can get a little unhappy. It’s just part of the nature of the business, but for me and Blake (Griffin), we’ve been in situations where the team is not winning, and the team is really struggling and there’s chaos. I try to encourage guys to be appreciative of what they have here.”

The former Rookie of the Year winner has accepted a role off the bench, and his production has allowed interim head coach Joe Mazzulla to pick his spots with his stars in Tatum and Brown, who sat out Monday’s contest due to a neck injury.