Patrice Bergeron Addresses Bruins Fans After Mitchell Miller Release

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and a number of his Boston teammates expressed hesitation in the organization’s initial signing of Mitchell Miller, as acknowledged by general manager Don Sweeney on Friday.

And following the Bruins’ official release of Miller on Sunday night, Bergeron had a message to Boston’s fanbase, especially those who took issue with the addition given Miller’s controversial past.

“Well, I think it’s clear I understand them,” Bergeron told reporters Monday when asked about his message to Bruins fans, per the Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “With that being said, I think for us nothing has changed as far as who we are as individuals, as a person, as a culture in this locker room — what our core values are, really. As much as I understand them, and we hear you, and we feel like our values remain the same. And again, that’s what we stand for.”

Bergeron further explained why it was important to him personally to be one of the team’s vocal leaders on the subject.

“I think to stay true to my values, really. I think it’s what it comes down to,” Bergeron said, per the Bruins. “I think it’s important sometimes to kind of stand up for what you think is wrong. And in that situation, again, it goes back to what we’ve built here as an organization, as a team, as a locker room is to be inclusive and a locker room of respect and integrity. So, yeah, I think it was just a matter of doing that.”

Bergeron admitted the signing Friday started what turned out to be a short-term distraction, but is confident the veteran-led group can put it behind them and continue an impressive start to the NHL season.

“Honestly, at the end of the day, yes we had to deal with it, and in a way, it was (a distraction) for a few days,” Bergeron said. “But now I think we can refocus to the important matters of playing the game. I think it was important to take the time, I’m not downplaying anything, but at the same time, now I feel like we can turn the page and kind of move on.”