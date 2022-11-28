Portugal Vs. Uruguay Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

The Portugal men’s national soccer team can put itself in the driver’s seat to claim Group H with a victory over Uruguay on Tuesday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup match.

Portugal currently sits atop the Group H table after earning three points with a 3-2 tournament-opening win over Ghana last week. Uruguay took one point from a scoreless draw against South Korea in its group-stage opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company, who are 12-to-1 to win the tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook, enter Tuesday as the betting favorite. Although Uruguay, possessing 3-to-1 betting odds for the match, isn’t too far behind even-money Portugal.

Here’s how you can watch the group-stage game online and on TV:

When: Monday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX