Portugal Vs. Uruguay Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Portugal is an even-money favorite entering Tuesday's match

by

1 hours ago

The Portugal men’s national soccer team can put itself in the driver’s seat to claim Group H with a victory over Uruguay on Tuesday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup match.

Portugal currently sits atop the Group H table after earning three points with a 3-2 tournament-opening win over Ghana last week. Uruguay took one point from a scoreless draw against South Korea in its group-stage opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company, who are 12-to-1 to win the tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook, enter Tuesday as the betting favorite. Although Uruguay, possessing 3-to-1 betting odds for the match, isn’t too far behind even-money Portugal.

Here’s how you can watch the group-stage game online and on TV:

When: Monday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

More Soccer:

Portugal Vs. Uruguay Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports Images
Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu
Previous Article

MLB Rumors: Update On Potential Red Sox Target José Abreu
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Article

Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting

Picked For You

Related