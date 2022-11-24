Red Sox Sign Former Cubs Outfielder To Minor League Contract

The Red Sox have made themselves busy during Thanksgiving week.

Boston has signed a southpaw reliever and acquired a versatile infielder in a trade, and the Red Sox continued to round out its depth by signing former Cubs outfielder Narciso Crook to a minor league deal, according to the team’s transaction wire.

The 27-year-old has primarily spent time in Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate in Iowa but made his Major League Baseball debut in the 2022 season. He played in four games, including three against the Red Sox. Crook was 1-for-7 with five strikeouts, but he impressed at Triple-A Iowa, posting a .260 average with 19 homers, 67 RBIs and an .837 OPS in 101 games.

Crook is a former Reds 23rd-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft. He spent seven years with Cincinnati?s organization before signing a minor league deal with the Cubs last November. He was a top-30 prospect in the Reds’ system in 2016.

Crook likely will add depth to Triple-A Worcester and join an outfield that includes Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, Rob Refsnyder and Jarren Duran.