David Pastrnak is off to a hot start this season.

The Boston Bruins look to get back on track as they face the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden.

Pastrnak scored his eighth goal of the season against the New York Rangers from an impossible angle, sending a backhand shot over reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.

