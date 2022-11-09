Shohei Ohtani ‘Not Getting Moved’ According To Angels GM

Looks like if Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shoei Ohtani were to take his talents elsewhere, it wouldn’t be this offseason, according to general manager Perry Minasian.

Ohtani, 28, notched yet another MVP-caliber campaign amid yet another playoff miss with the Angels who finished 16 games below the .500 mark. However, in October, Ohtani and the Angels agreed on a record-setting contract agreement — worth $30 million through one year — to avoid arbitration. With the new deal, Ohtani will remain with Los Angeles for at least one more season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

During general manager meetings on Monday, Minasian ensured that the superstar won’t be moved prior to the 2023 season.

“Because he’s obviously such a good player, we’re not moving him,” Minasian told reporters, according to the LA Times. “Ohtani is not getting moved. He’ll be here to start the season. I know there’s been rumors and all types of things, but he will be part of the club. We love the player and I think the goal is for him to be here for a long time.”

Minasian added: “At the end of the day, it’s ownership’s call. But I make the recommendations and I think everybody’s on the same page. Easy player not to move.”

Last season, Ohtani’s second All-Star run in five big league seasons, he hit .273/.356/.519 with 34 home runs, a career-high 30 doubles, and drove in 95 RBIs in 586 at-bats through 157 games played. On the mound, Ohtani went 15-6 with a 2.13 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, striking out 212 batters through 166 innings pitched (28 starts).

With that season in the books, the 2021 American League MVP was named a finalist for the award, yet again, alongside New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and 2022 World Series champion Yordan Álvarez (Houston Astros).