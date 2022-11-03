Stephon Gilmore Helping Sam Ehlinger In Preparation For Bill Belichick, Patriots

Stephon Gilmore has just about as much familiarity with the New England Patriots’ defense as anyone who’s come through Foxboro in the Bill Belichick era.

Now, the veteran cornerback reportedly is passing on some pointers to Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger before the 2021 sixth-round pick faces Belichick’s Patriots in his second career start Sunday.

Ehlinger sat down with the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday morning to discuss details of the New England defense and Belichick’s tactics, per ESPN’s NFL reporter Stephen Holder. Belichick, as Holder pointed out, historically has fared well against young quarterbacks.

Ehlinger added that when preparing for most teams, you can kind of familiarize yourself with players' numbers so you know who is where. But, he said, with the Pats, you can't use that approach because they so often change lineups and personnel groupings from week to week. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 2, 2022

Gilmore, however, played coy when asked about providing insights to the Colts signal-caller.

“They’re going to be, like I said, prepared very well. They’re going to play hard,” Gilmore told a team reporter, per the Colts’ YouTube page. “I think with coach Bill, he’s a great coach. He’s going to have those guys playing fast. But I think I’ll leave that to the offensive coordinators. If he (Ehlinger) asks me a question, I’ll answer it, but I think at the end of the day it comes down to execution and I think that’s going to have to be the main focus this week.”

The Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady this week, five days before taking on the Patriots. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich calls the offensive plays.