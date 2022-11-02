This New Colts Offensive Wrinkle Will Challenge Patriots’ Defense

FOXBORO, Mass. — What can the New England Patriots expect from Sam Ehlinger this Sunday? That’s difficult to predict, since the Indianapolis Colts quarterback will be making just his second career start.

But the move from statuesque veteran Matt Ryan to the younger, nimbler Ehlinger prompted one change to the Colts’ offense that could cause problems for New England.

The Patriots have struggled this season to defend mobile quarterbacks. And while Ehlinger is no Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields, he’s much more of a rushing threat than the 37-year-old Ryan was.

“They’ve added some quarterback running-type plays in there, which obviously we haven’t been great against this year,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in his Wednesday news conference. “So we’ll see how that goes.”

Ehlinger ran the ball five times in Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, excluding an end-of-half kneeldown. He gained just 16 yards on those plays but had another 21-yard scramble wiped out by a holding penalty.

Belichick said Ehlinger’s small sample size makes it tough to know how the Colts will utilize him when they visit Gillette Stadium this Sunday.

“I don’t know if that was for Washington (or) if that’s something they’re going to do (this week),” he said. “You’ll have to ask them.”