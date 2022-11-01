Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Five Days Before Patriots Matchup

One week after demoting their veteran quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts have cut ties with their offensive coordinator.

The Colts, who are preparing for a Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, on Tuesday relieved OC Marcus Brady of his duties.

Brady had been presiding over a unit that ranks third-to-last in the NFL in scoring through eight weeks (16.1 points per game) and near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories. The Colts also are 32nd in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA, which measures overall efficiency, 30th in pass offense DVOA and 32nd in rush offense DVOA despite boasting arguably the NFL’s best running back in Jonathan Taylor. They’re 29th in expected points added per play.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” head coach Frank Reich, who calls the Colts’ offensive plays, said in a team-released statement. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

Brady’s dismissal came two days after Indianapolis managed just one touchdown in a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. That was the first NFL start for second-year QB Sam Ehlinger, who replaced a benched Matt Ryan and is expected to start for the 3-4-1 Colts for the remainder of the season.

The Colts have scored more than 20 points just once this season and have been held below 14 three times.

The Patriots are coming off a strong defensive performance against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets, grabbing three interceptions in a 22-17 win. They sit at 4-4 on the season, with wins in three of their last four games, and are pegged as 5.5-point favorites for Sunday’s matchup.