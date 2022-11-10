Patriots Midseason Superlatives: Top Studs, Duds From First Half

With the New England Patriots entering both their bye week and the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, it’s time to hand out some hardware.

Here are our picks for the Patriots’ midseason superlatives:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

OLB Matthew Judon

Nine weeks in, Judon is a legitimate candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He leads the league with 11 1/2 sacks — no one else has more than 8 1/2 — putting him on pace to break Andre Tippett’s single-season franchise record of 18 1/2 and challenge Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt’s NFL record of 22 1/2. Judon also ranks in the top five in quarterback hits, tackles for loss and total pressures, powering a Patriots pass rush that’s sacking opposing QBs at the second-highest rate thus far. The three-time Pro Bowler has been nothing short of terrific. But can he maintain it? That’s the million-dollar question after he disappeared down the stretch last season.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE HALF

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

No Patriots player’s stock has risen more this season than Stevenson’s. The second-year pro quickly has developed into the best all-around back New England has boasted in years, leading the team in rushing yards while also ranking second in receptions behind only Jakobi Meyers. Stevenson and superstar Christian McCaffrey are the only NFL backs with 600-plus rushing yards and 200-plus receiving yards this season, and the former has impressed with both his ball security (zero lost fumbles since his NFL debut last season) and durability (snap rate over 70% in four of the last five games). Bill Belichick clearly loves what he’s seeing from Stevenson, jumping at every chance to rave about the Oklahoma product. He’s almost singlehandedly carried the Patriots’ ground game of late with Damien Harris in and out of the lineup and the offensive line struggling.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE HALF

CB Jonathan Jones