Latest Report Hints Colts Could Be Without Star Vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts might be without a key offensive contributor when they travel to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium for a Week 9 clash.

Indianapolis star running back Jonathan Taylor was held out of practice Wednesday after tweaking the same ankle which caused him to miss two games earlier this season, according to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday the team will weigh his progress as the week goes on.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed up Keefer’s report by adding: “It may be this way for some time…” Rapoport’s follow-up certainly paints the picture it would be difficult for Taylor, the league’s defending rushing champion, to return to the field in four days.

It hasn’t been a great third season for the 2020 second-round pick. Taylor has run for just 4.3 yards per carry after averaging more than five yards in each of his first two seasons. He’s also been limited to one touchdown in six games this season, a staggering difference from last year when he scored 20 total touchdowns. The Colts offensive line has fallen off a cliff from last season.

Nevertheless, the Colts are better with Taylor on the field, especially with rookie Sam Ehlinger making just his second career start and the team recently firing its offensive coordinator.

The Patriots are a 5.5-point home favorite against the Colts ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 contest, though Taylor might move that line even more in New England’s favor depending on how his week progresses.