The 2022 FIFA World Cup finally has arrived.

Group play kicks off Sunday when host nation Qatar matches up with Ecuador. Not only is it Qatar’s first game of the tournament, but it’s also The Maroon’s first-ever World Cup contest. This marks Ecuador’s fourth go-around in the World Cup and first appearance since the 2014 tournament.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial |