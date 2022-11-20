Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: These Teams Are Favorites To Sign Wideout

It sure sounds like a return to the NFC East is on the horizon for Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has been a free agent since the turn of the new NFL year, which kicked off roughly a month after the veteran wide receiver tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win. A slew of teams have been linked to the 30-year-old over the past few months, but it appears the OBJ sweepstakes have been narrowed down to two teams.

The Cowboys and the Giants have emerged as the two favorites to land Beckham, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. According to the league insiders, Beckham will pay a visit to both Dallas and the Meadowlands after Thanksgiving. Beckham, as of Sunday morning, reportedly has no other team visits scheduled, though that could change before he signs the dotted line.

Pelissero and Rapoport reported Beckham is in “the late stages of recovery” from his knee injury and is said to be in “great shape.” The three-time Pro Bowl selection also is expected to pass a physical when he makes those post-Thanksgiving visits.

No team has been more outspoken about its interest in Beckham than the Cowboys, highlighted by remarks from franchise owner Jerry Jones. Signing with the Giants would be a homecoming for OBJ, who played the first five seasons of his NFL career with New York after it selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

New York and Dallas enter Week 11 as the fifth and sixth seeds in the NFC playoff picture, respectively. The 7-2 Giants will host the 3-6 Detroit Lions on Sunday, while the 6-3 Cowboys will be in Minnesota for a battle with the 8-1 Vikings.