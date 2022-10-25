These Iffy Mac Jones Slides Could Reignite ‘Dirty Player’ Debate

The main Mac Jones storyline coming out of Monday night’s game is obvious: The Patriots have a legitimate quarterback controversy now between the 2021 first-round pick and rookie Bailey Zappe.

But somewhat lost in all the noise about Jones’ performance is what he did on a couple of plays that might raise some eyebrows across the NFL, especially with one specific player in Carolina.

Jones took just 18 snaps before Bill Belichick pulled him favor of Zappe on Monday night. Yet, Jones still found a way to make a couple of controversial, borderline-dirty plays in the process.

The sophomore signal-caller scrambled three times, running for 24 yards in the process. On two of those three scrambles, he made a couple of questionable slides. The first came on a play late in the first quarter when he bolted the pocket and ran for a first down, going into a slide and then kicking out his leg at Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and getting him in the shin.

Brisker was no worse for the wear, but on a play just a few minutes later, the rookie defensive back wasn’t so lucky. Jones again took off before going into the slide, this time kicking his foot up into the air and connecting with Brisker in a place where no one wants to be kicked.

Peyton Manning even called it out on the “ManningCast” broadcast on ESPN2.

"That's why D-linemen don't like quarterbacks."



Peyton breaks down Mac Jones' QB slide ? pic.twitter.com/9AeW1UlhZQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2022

Brisker ultimately got the last laugh, though. After catching his wind, he returned the game and hauled in a highlight-reel interception, the first of his career, on what would be Jones’ final pass of the evening.