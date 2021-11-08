New Angle Of Mac Jones Ankle Grab Adds Context To Controversial Play

NESN Logo Sign In

A new angle of the much-discussed Mac Jones-Brian Burns play does not reflect well on the New England Patriots quarterback.

An NFL Films clip shared Monday by Phil Orban of WSOC-TV in Charlotte appears to show Jones grabbing Burns’ ankle and twisting it as he rolls over. Burns was attempting to recover a fumble at the time after strip-sacking Jones during the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Not to belabor the point, but you won't get a better look at the Mac Jones ankle twist than this one from NFL Films. You can clearly see the grab, the trip, and the roll. It's not great. pic.twitter.com/pBjUnqJ8Wc — Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) November 8, 2021

Fellow Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick ripped Jones after the game, calling his grab “completely dirty” and “completely intentional.” Reddick and Carolina head coach Matt Rhule both said Jones should have been penalized.

“Hopefully, it’s something that the league addresses,” Reddick told reporters.

Burns was injured on the play and later left the game, but Reddick said his teammate was “fine” and will “be all right.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick pushed back on that narrative Monday morning, saying Jones grabbed Burns because he believed the defender had the ball.