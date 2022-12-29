Bruins Star Brad Marchand Tells Hilarious Story About His Baseball Experience

It’s a good thing everything worked out for Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand on the ice.

That’s because for Marchand, a career on the diamond never seemed to be in the cards.

With the Bruins set to play at the venerable Fenway Park when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins next Monday in the 2023 Winter Classic, several members of the team shared their baseball experiences with Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.

Like many of his teammates, Marchand told a humorous story of what he was like as a middle-school pitcher in Nova Scotia.

“I had a fastball,” Marchand told Porter. “I’d throw it as hard as I could. Spray and pray.

“I hit a lot of kids. Might have been on purpose. Might not.”

That certainly sounds like Marchand, who has grown a reputation as an instigator in the NHL.