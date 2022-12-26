Sabres Game Postponed As Buffalo Digs Out Of Monster Storm

Hockey is the least of anyone’s problems in Buffalo, N.Y.

After a gigantic winter storm that dumped almost 50 inches of snow in the area, the NHL on Monday postponed the Sabres’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which was scheduled to take place Tuesday night.

Although the game would have been held in Columbus, Ohio, the NHL said postponing the game was necessary “due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.”

No makeup date was immediately announced.

Erie County in New York, where Buffalo is located, has become the epicenter of record-breaking winter weather nationwide. At least 27 people in Erie County had died as of Monday night, according to CNN, with the U.S. death toll at 49.

“We had to save firemen, we had to save police officers, we had to save EMTs,” Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference, as quoted by The New York Times. “When the rescuers have to be rescued, I’m not certain what else we could have done.”

The Sabres’ next scheduled game is Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. The status of that game remains unknown.