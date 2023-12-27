The Bruins will look to snap their four-game losing streak in a matchup with the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.
It’s been almost two weeks since Boston has added to the win column, which has given it plenty of time to sit with their longest losing streak in over 1,000 days. The Bruins have been given some sort of reprieve, though, as the NHL’s annual holiday break came at the perfect time.
It’s time to get back to work, though.
The B’s will make a few changes in hopes of grabbing a win, with Patrick Brown slotting in for Oskar Steen, and Kevin Shattenkirk claiming his spot back from Ian Mitchell. The Bruins will start Jeremy Swayman coming out of the holiday break. The Sabres will turn to Devon Levi, who is celebrating his 23rd birthday.
The remainder of Boston’s lineup will remain unchanged, according to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.
The Bruins and Sabres drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (19-7-6)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Patrick Brown
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
BUFFALO SABRES (14-17-4)
Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Benson
Victor Olofsson — Peyton Krebs — Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin — Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power — Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson — Erik Johnson
Devon Levi
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images