MLB Rumors: Mets Concerned About Carlos Correa’s Physical

The next chapter of the Carlos Correa has begun, and it doesn’t sound like it’s good news.

The All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year deal with the New York Mets after his 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart.

The Giants postponed Correa’s introductory press conference just hours before he was set to be introduced. Correa reportedly was dressed and ready to go before he got the news that it wasn’t happening.

Apparently, Scott Boras and the Giants didn’t see eye-to-eye on Correa’s physical.

Not even 24 hours later, Boras found a new home for his client across the country and agreed to terms with the Mets.

The deal has yet to be announced, naturally causing Mets fans and baseball fans everywhere to wonder whether Correa didn’t pass his physical with New York.

Well, they do say history repeats itself, and it sounds as if the Mets, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes, have some concerns.