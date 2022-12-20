How Steve Cohen, Mets Convinced Justin Verlander To Sign With Team

The New York Mets have been winning a lot this offseason and no win was bigger than signing Justin Verlander.

The Mets officially signed the reigning American League Cy Young on Dec. 7., giving him a two-year, $86.7 million deal with a $35 million vesting option for 2025. Verlander became owner Steve Cohen’s first priority after Jacob deGrom left New York to sign a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers.

New York held an introductory press conference for the 39-year-old Tuesday where the team’s new co-ace, alongside Max Scherzer, revealed what made him pick the Mets in free agency.

“This offseason was interesting for me,” Verlander told reporters, as transcribed by MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan. “It was my first time really going through a very normal free agent process, and I think from the beginning I think Steve and (general manager) Billy (Eppler) reached out very early on and expressed their interest. I had a lovely conversation with Steve in the first week or so of my free agency, and we really didn’t talk much about baseball, it was just getting to know one another. It gave me such a positive vibe for what his vision for this franchise is and that he wants to make this franchise amazing.

“To follow that up, speaking with Billy and the rest of the staff, Buck (Showalter), they all share that same vision and passion to do whatever is necessary to make this a championship-caliber organization again. And really that’s what it came down to for me was wanting to be part of this vision going forward. Obviously this organization took a gigantic step forward last year, they had a great season, and I think it’s only going to continue in the right direction.”

The “win-now” mindset of the Mets has become very apparent and getting Verlander to bet on them and where they?re going could ultimately be the biggest win in Cohen’s tenure as owner.

Verlander had a special season in 2022 — his first back from Tommy John Surgery. The starter finished 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts to earn him the AL Cy Young then helped lead the Houston Astros to another World Series Championship by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.