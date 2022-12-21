Celtics Guard Derrick White Not Stressing Recent Shooting Slump

The month of December has not been kind to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.

A key catalyst for the Celtics off the bench and in the starting unit during the first month and a half of the regular season, White has regressed since the calendar flipped as he is in the middle of a prolonged shooting slump.

In nine games in December, White is shooting just 28.8% from the field and only 23.5% from beyond the arc. White’s shooting from deep has been even worse over the last five contests, in which Boston has lost four of them, with the 28-year-old knocking down his attempts from long-range at a putrid 17.6% clip.

It’s been a noticeable drop-off on the offensive end from White recently, and one that’s coincided with subpar play from the Celtics. But White isn’t fretting about the shooting difficulties he’s experiencing at the moment.

“Just do what I just did (at practice). Just keep shooting, get the reps in and then try to get good looks, and when you get them, knock them down,” White told reporters Tuesday of his mindset going through the slump, per CLNS Media. “So, stay confident and just keep going.”

White’s offensive production certainly stood out at the beginning of the season as the sixth-year pro scored in double figures 12 times through Boston’s first 22 games. But the 6-foot-4 guard has reached double digits in scoring just once over his last eight games.

It hasn’t just been White struggling as Boston’s offense as a whole has been in a rut. In two out of their previous three losses, the Celtics have put up their lowest scoring outputs of the season. And over their last 10 games, Boston has the second-worst offensive rating in the entire league as it is only ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers during that span.