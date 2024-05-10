BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 23 points in a Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Boston Celtics star isn’t producing like the scorer he can be this postseason.

Tatum is just 14-for-36 (39%) from the field and 2-for-10 from three-point range for the Celtics to start the series against the Cavaliers. The Celtics overcame that with tremendous efforts from Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Game 2 did not spell the same due to a 64-point second-half outburst from the Cavaliers.

Tatum has gone through playoff struggles before, though, the focus comes back to him in recent days for the Celtics. While he works to get back in rhythm as a scorer, Tatum did offer one sentiment that his struggles were not from an injury or physical limitation.

“No, it’s as simple as sometimes you don’t shoot the ball as well as you would like to,” Tatum said. “You play enough basketball and the law of averages will equal out eventually.”

Tatum still found his way to the glass with seven rebounds and will be able to draw attention to open up his teammates for open looks as he did in Game 1. The 26-year-old remains committed to the value of sacrifice he himself cemented within the Celtics since the start of the season.

“In the meantime, find a way to win,” Tatum added. “Find a way to impact the game in other ways.”

Tatum looks to help the Celtics bounce back Saturday night in Cleveland for Game 3.