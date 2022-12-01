Croatia Vs. Belgium Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Croatia and Belgium will take the field in Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

However, for Belgium, it’ll likely serve as a do-or-die contest with elimination at stake for their squad. After opening up their World Cup campaign by escaping with a 1-0 victory over Canada, Belgium endured an even more underwhelming 2-0 loss against Morocco. Unless Morocco loses by three-plus to Canada — which isn’t a very likely scenario — Belgium will need a win.

Meanwhile, Croatia did its part. After defeating Canada 4-1 and ending in a scoreless draw with Morocco, Croatia needs at least a draw against Belgium in order to advance to the Round of 16.

Entering the matchup, the oddsmakers have leaned towards Belgium (+170) just slightly over Croatia (+175), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Nevertheless, with +225 odds of an even match going down, everything is well in play.

When: Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX