ESPN Shares Bold Prediction For Patriots-Raiders Week 15 Game

Josh Jacobs has been tormenting opposing defenses all season long and he’s a big reason why the Raiders still have NFL playoff eligibility entering Week 15.

ESPN doesn’t see the star running back lighting up Sunday, though, which in turn would put the onus on Derek Carr to try and lead Las Vegas to a much-needed win over New England.

Jacobs has been particularly excellent of late, totaling 581 yards and four touchdowns on the ground across the Raiders’ last four games. But Bill Belichick has a knack for subduing an opposing team’s most potent weapons, a trend that surely factored into Mike Reiss’ bold prediction for the important collision at Allegiant Stadium.

“Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s leading rusher, will be held to fewer than 100 yards as Belichick will devote extra defensive resources to slowing him down,” Reiss wrote in a column published Saturday. “The challenge for the Patriots, however, will be that it leaves them vulnerable in other areas — such as against WR Davante Adams. Thus, the game could come down to whether QB Derek Carr can deliver with the game in his hands.”

The Patriots rank in the top 10 in fewest rushing yards and touchdowns allowed this season, so it’s not unreasonable to think Jacobs will have a relatively quiet afternoon. But equally feasible is Adams giving the visitors all sorts of trouble, as New England hasn’t fared well against upper-echelon wide receivers on the campaign.

All told, it won’t be easy for the Patriots to pick up a second consecutive win.