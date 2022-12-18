Jakobi Meyers Injury: Wideout’s Status For Patriots-Raiders Game

The Patriots reportedly will have their top receiver in the lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Raiders.

New England expects Jakobi Meyers to suit up for the pivotal Week 15 showdown in Las Vegas, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Saturday. Meyers missed last Monday’s road win over the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion late in the Patriots’ home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

There was reason to doubt whether Meyers would be available Sunday. Mac Jones’ favorite target was limited in practice Wednesday but listed as a non-participant the next day. However, he returned to practice Friday and now appears good to go against the Raiders.

New England and Las Vegas are scheduled to kick off from Allegiant Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.