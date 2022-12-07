Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves

Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive.

Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.

Ryan played 12 games with the Lakers this season — which was 11 more contests than he played in for the Celtics during the 2021-22 campaign — and showed off his biggest asset during that brief stint, which is his shooting. The 25-year-old shot 37.1% (13-for-35) from beyond the arc before the Lakers waived him last week.

The Timberwolves could sure use some more shooting as they have the third-worst shooting percentage in the league at 32.6%, which only trails the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

Ryan has definitely had an unconventional journey to the NBA as he was working DoorDash a year before accompanying the Celtics to the NBA Finals this past June.

There’s a chance Ryan could make a return trip to Boston when the Timberwolves take on the Celtics on Dec. 23 at TD Garden.