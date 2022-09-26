Former Celtic Reportedly Signs Deal With Rival Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Ryan is about to get a taste of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers rivalry from the other side now.

Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics with the majority of his playing time coming in the G League, reportedly signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Lakers on Sunday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who cited sources.

Ryan only played in a single game with the Celtics last season, but the 6-foot-7, 215-pound combo guard did flash his skills during Summer League action, including hitting a game-winning shot.

Earlier this offseason, the Celtics decided they weren’t going to bring back Ryan, according to MassLive’s Brian Robb, opting to sign more veteran players like Jake Layman, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh.

Ryan’s roster spot with the Lakers isn’t guaranteed and he’ll have to fight for a place on the team during Los Angeles’ upcoming training camp. Ryan isn’t the only former Celtic to have recently joined the Lakers as point guard Dennis Schroder resigned with after spending the 2020-21 season with the organization.