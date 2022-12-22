Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge

Judge became the 16th captain in Yankees history

by

2 hours ago

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move.

The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.

Ellsbury took to Twitter and congratulated his former teammate of two seasons.

“Congrats @TheJudge44 on being named captain. We all knew it was a matter of time,” Ellsbury tweeted Thursday.

In Boston, Ellsbury took the field for his best big-league seasons. The now-retired outfielder won two World Series titles (2007, 2013) and notched his only All-Star appearance (2011) with the Red Sox.

Like Judge, Ellsbury also secured a payday with the Yankees. In 2013, he signed a seven-year deal worth $153 million to join the Red Sox’s all-time rival.

That investment didn’t age well for the Yankees’ pockets. Ellsbury proceeded to play just four seasons and batted just .264 with a single double-figure home run season in New York.

Judge, on the other hand, is coming off a historic campaign. Last season he belted a record-breaking 62 home runs and earned his first American League MVP award.

More MLB:

Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark
Previous Article

NHL Odds: Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Dominating Vezina Trophy Betting
Banners Kitchen & Tap
Next Article

Ultimate Question of the Week: What Was Your Favorite T.V. Show Growing Up?

Picked For You

Related