Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move.

The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.

Ellsbury took to Twitter and congratulated his former teammate of two seasons.

“Congrats @TheJudge44 on being named captain. We all knew it was a matter of time,” Ellsbury tweeted Thursday.

Congrats @TheJudge44 on being named captain. We all knew it was a matter of time! — Jacoby Ellsbury (@JacobyEllsbury) December 22, 2022

In Boston, Ellsbury took the field for his best big-league seasons. The now-retired outfielder won two World Series titles (2007, 2013) and notched his only All-Star appearance (2011) with the Red Sox.

Like Judge, Ellsbury also secured a payday with the Yankees. In 2013, he signed a seven-year deal worth $153 million to join the Red Sox’s all-time rival.