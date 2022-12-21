Aaron Judge Follows In Derek Jeter’s Footsteps, Named Captain Of Yankees

The Yankees have a captain for the first time since the retirement of Derek Jeter in 2014.

New York held a press conference to make Aaron Judge’s return and his nine-year, $360 million contract official. But the Yankees took it one step further.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner announced at the presser that Judge will be the new captain of the Yankees, making him the 16th player in history to hold the honor.

“It goes without saying what an honor this is,” Judge said, as transcribed by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

There’s no doubt Judge will have plenty to live up to with the new contract and official naming as captain. Shouldn’t be too tall of a task as the reigning American League MVP. In 2022, Judge broke the record for home runs in the AL, hitting 62 to break Roger Maris’ long-standing record of 61, which he set back in 1961.

Now let’s see if the new Yankees captain can bring New York a World Series for the first time since 2009.